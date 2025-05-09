Despite presence of Cody Bellinger, Jackson Merrill in MLB, ex- Mariners All-Star Harold Reynolds names $100M star as the best center fielder

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger and San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill are two of the best defensive players in their respective leagues.
However, former Seattle Mariners All-Star Harold Reynolds preferred Minnesota Twins All-Star center fielder, Byron Buxton. Reynolds agreed with his fellow panelists on MLB Network that a fit and healthy Buxton propels the Twins to the postseason.
"He's the best center fielder in the game. There's no debate when he's healthy. There's no debate you throw everybody out there, there's no debate," Reynolds said.
Reynolds mentioned Twins icon Kirby Pucket as the outfielder who made the position his own. He then mentioned nine-time Gold Glove winner Tori Hunter as his successor who starred in center field. Reynolds mentioned Buxton, signed to a $100 million contract, as their heir. He added;
"So I want to take you back and show you a little bit of the center fielders the organization has produced over the last 30 years. You got Byron Buxton, who grabbed the reigns from Tori Hunter and Tori got it from Kirby Puckett. Those are three guys that you kind of like to be able to patrol your outfield to go get things done. But the uniqueness of all three of them is that provide power too."
Byron Buxton has been hot at the start of May, smashing home runs in three consecutive games to take his tally to nine for the season. His hitting streak ended against the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale on Thursday, though he drove in two runs for the team in a 5-2 win.
Byron Buxton credits weather for his hot streak in May
Byron Buxton's hot streak has helped the Twins to five consecutive wins and the All-Star outfielder credited the weather behind his impressive performances in Minnesota.
“This is that feel-good weather. This is what heats us up to go into the rest of the summer,” he said. “Most of the time when the weather gets a little warmer around here, that’s pretty much when everybody starts putting things together, feeling good.”
Although the Gold Glove winner went hitless on Thursday, Buxton displayed his defensive skills to save a run for the team by tagging out Emmanuel Rivera at home plate with a rocket throw.