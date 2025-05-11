  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Despite Yankees losing to Athletics, Aaron Judge makes history

Despite Yankees losing to Athletics, Aaron Judge makes history

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 11, 2025 03:03 GMT
New York Yankees v Athletics - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Athletics - Source: Getty

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is showing no signs of stopping. The reigning American League MVP made history in Saturday's 11-7 defeat to the Athletics.

Ad

The two-time MVP smashed two home runs in the second game of the series. His second home run of the contest made it Aaron Judge's 41st multi-home run game of his MLB career.

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, the Yankees captain is the first player with 40+ multi-home run games in the first 1200 games of his career.

"Aaron Judge now has 41 career multi-HR games, 2 more than any other player in his first 1,200 games.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Judge (41) is fourth on the list of Yankees players with the most multi-HR games for the franchise. He trails iconic names like Babe Ruth (68), Mickey Mantle (46) and Lou Gehrig (43).

However, the Yankees captain's historic night failed to take the Bronx Bombers to a win as the Athletics made a late comeback to tie the three-game series.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications