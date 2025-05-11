Despite Yankees losing to Athletics, Aaron Judge makes history

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is showing no signs of stopping. The reigning American League MVP made history in Saturday's 11-7 defeat to the Athletics.

Ad

The two-time MVP smashed two home runs in the second game of the series. His second home run of the contest made it Aaron Judge's 41st multi-home run game of his MLB career.

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, the Yankees captain is the first player with 40+ multi-home run games in the first 1200 games of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Judge now has 41 career multi-HR games, 2 more than any other player in his first 1,200 games.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Judge (41) is fourth on the list of Yankees players with the most multi-HR games for the franchise. He trails iconic names like Babe Ruth (68), Mickey Mantle (46) and Lou Gehrig (43).

Expand Tweet

However, the Yankees captain's historic night failed to take the Bronx Bombers to a win as the Athletics made a late comeback to tie the three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More