  Devin Williams' fiancee's big reveal gets warm wishes from wives of Bobby Witt Jr., Andrew McCutchen, Will Smith, and many more

Devin Williams’ fiancee’s big reveal gets warm wishes from wives of Bobby Witt Jr., Andrew McCutchen, Will Smith, and many more

By Safeer M S
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:38 GMT
Devin Williams&rsquo; fianc&eacute;e drops major life update, MLB WAGs react
Devin Williams’ fiancée drops major life update as partners of various MLB stars react [Image Source - @cutchtwenty2, _dvn23, bwitter7 on Instagram]

New York Yankees star relief pitcher Devin Williams will be welcoming a new addition to his family. Williams' fiancee, Maggie Badock, recently revealed that the couple are expecting a child.

Reacting to the news, romantic partners of several MLB stars sent heartfelt wishes to Maggie. Among those were Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, also named Maggie, LA Dodgers star catcher Will Smith's spouse, Cara, and Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen's better half, Maria.

On Monday, William's fiancee announced the good news with a five-image Instagram post. The first snap showed Maggie holding her tummy with a scenic water background. In the second picture, Williams looked at his partner by the seashore with a sunset backdrop. Subsequent images showed the couple in affectionate snaps.

Let's take a look at how the partners of MLB stars reacted below:

"The best momma ❤️" - Devin Williams wrote.
"Congrats my girl!!🤗🤗" - Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, commented.
"Gorg ❤️❤️" - Will Smith's spouse, Cara, reacted.
"🙌that is going to be one beautiful baby!!❤️" - Andrew McCutchen's better half, Maria, made a heartwarming prediction.
"Ahhhh SO happy for you two! Congratulations 🤍" - Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen's wife, Stevie, wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Source - @maggiebadock on Instagram]
"Oh my gosh! Congrats Maggie!! So happy for you & Devin 🥰" - Olivia Nielsen, the fiancee of White Sox pitcher Gus Varland, wrote.
"😍😍😍" - Emma, the wife of Royals' Luke Erceg, reacted.
"Stunnnning" - Maddison, the wife of Phillies infielder Weston Wilson, said.
"Stunning 😍😍" - Kristin Della Rovere, the girlfriend of Gianst superstar Willy Adames, commented.
"YAYYY ITS OUT FINALLY!!" - Tara Bernstein, the fiancee of Guy Fieri's son Hunter, exclaimed.
Screenshot of comments [Source - @maggiebadock on Instagram]
Devin Williams' fiancee shares snippets from night out with friends

Devin Williams' fiancee, Maggie Badock, had a fun outing with her friends in September. She shared snippets from that time in a recent social media post on Wednesday.

The first picture from the 10-image Instagram post showed Maggie looking directly at the camera from a beach as she seemed to go for a swim. Subsequent pictures showed her posing with her friends.

"Babes first bar back in Sept. 🩵💙," Williams' fiancee captioned the post.
Devin Williams reacted to the post, and so did Kristin Della Rovere, the girlfriend of Willy Adames.

"😍😏" - Williams commented.
"💙💙" - Rovere reacted.
Screenshot of comments [Source - @maggiebadock on Instagram]
Devin Williams has been together with his girlfriend since 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri's class of 2018.

Edited by R. Elahi
