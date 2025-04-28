Devin Williams gets honest about demotion as Yankees closer amid continued struggles

Devin Williams has been relieved of closing duties after a series of disappointing performances for the New York Yankees. Before Sunday's doubleheader against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the development.

Williams, who was dealt to the Yankees in the offseason, has posted an 11.25 ERA in 10 games thus far, all coming in the ninth inning. His last appearance came against the Blue Jays, where he blew a save opportunity in the ninth.

On Sunday, Williams talked about losing the job as the Yankees' closer. The former Reliever of the Year is taking the development in stride as he made his feelings known on the same.

"With the way things have gone recently, it's not really a shock to me," Williams said. "Being the closer is a position you have to earn, and you have to keep earning it to continue to be in that role. So lately, I haven't been doing that.

"It's disappointing. You work for years to get to that point, and to have that taken away from you, it's not a fun feeling at all. But I can't say it's undeserved."

Devin Williams has really struggled with command this season, and his "Airbender" changeup hasn't delivered in tough situations. However, the reliever is not down on confidence.

“Not necessarily confidence, as much as what we’re doing as a group,” Williams said. “The sequencing and things like that, just cleaning that up a little bit.”

Yankees manager reveals conversation with Devin Williams prior to demotion

Before Aaron Boone told media members that Devin Williams is no longer their closer, the Yankees manager had a “really good” conversation and admired the pitcher for being “ready to do whatever.”

“As I said to him, he’s still got everything to be great,” Boone said. “This is a guy that is in the prime of his career, and he’s just going through it a little bit. And it happens. I tell our players all the time, you make a career at this long enough, and you’re going to face some challenging moments. You’re going to face some adversity along the way.

“The good news for Devin is he’s got everything to get through this and come out better on the other side, and that’s my expectation. But for right now, I think it’s best for everyone that we pull him out of that role and just try and start building some good rhythm and confidence and momentum.”

For the time being, while Boone didn't exactly reveal what role they will have for Williams, he could come in low-leverage situations like the seventh or eighth innings. The Yankees will let him grow some confidence by putting good outings before they potentially give back his closing role.

