Devin Williams Injury Update: Brewers hit by major setback as All-Star pitcher set to miss three months due to stress fractures

Milwaukee Brewers has been dealt a body blow on a day when the MLB witnessed a major trade deal for a star pitcher. Two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams will not be available for Brewers Opening Day as the star pitcher has been reportedly sidelined for three months.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to break the dreaded news to Brewers fans, confirming that the former NL Rookie of the Year will miss considerable action due to two stress fractures.

"Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss around three months, sources tell ESPN. Williams pitched through back soreness in September, but it returned earlier this spring. He'll rehab and should return by midseason."

