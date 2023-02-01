Dexter Fowler's net worth in 2023: How much money did he make from his MLB contracts?

After 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler decided to call it a career. In an Instagram post this morning, Fowler announced that he has decided to retire from professional baseball, while also reflecting on his successful career in the MLB.

"Thank you to the fans. Stay tuned for what’s next." - dexterfowler

Fowler was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Amateur Draft from Milton High School, Georgia. The speedy outfielder enjoyed a successful MLB career, overcoming the odds for players selected that late in the draft.

After working his way through the Minor Leagues, Dexter Fowler made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 2008, with the Colorado Rockies. While he only played 13 games in 2008, he played his first full season with the Rockies in 2009, batting .266 with four home runs and 34 RBIs, while also recording 27 stolen bases.

While he won't find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Fowler enjoyed a successful MLB career, especially as a 14th-round pick. He finished his career with a .259 batting average with 127 home runs, 517 RBIs and 149 stolen bases.

Corey Freedman @corey_cubs Aside from the obvious, this was always one of my favorite Dexter Fowler Cubs moments.



A clutch, go-ahead homer off LaTroy to give the Cubs a W in early April.



One of those, “this team might be something” moments in early 2015.



He also enjoyed a lucrative career with the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays. The outfielder made an estimated $106,575,370 from his contracts and signing bonuses. According to allfamousbirthday.com, Dexter Fowler has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

While he has retired from professional baseball as a player, Fowler has stated that he is not walking away from the game. “I want to be a part-owner,” he told Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, “I want to have my hands on a team. I feel like I could build a great team, a great product, and put them out on the field.”

Dexter Fowler made World Series history in 2016

As a member of the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs, Fowler made history by becoming the first and only player to hit a lead-off home run in Game 7 of the World Series.

Uncle Jeff @ebsoftball In my mind, Dexter Fowler retired after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series so not sure what today’s announcement is all about.



The Chicago Cubs went on to defeat the Cleveland Indians (Guardians) to break their 108-year World Series drought.

