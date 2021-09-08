DFS Baseball: Ranking the 15 best pitchers for Sept. 5

DFS baseball is extremely popular and potentially a huge moneymaker with the right information. The following is a list of the best starting pitchers to use for DFS baseball on Sept. 15.

The Major League Baseball schedule is loaded with games with nearly every game slated to be played in the early to mid-afternoon.

Top-15 starters for DFS Baseball

1.Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

The 27-year-old continued his spectacular pitching over the last three months in August, going 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts along with just 13 walks in 40.1 innings of work. Buehler leads the majors in ERA, second in WHIP and ninth in strikeouts.

#Dodgers Walker Buehler could become the 15th pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since 1969.



He currently has 183 Ks. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxCuJwRh6Q — Dodgers Nation (@DodgerNationLAX) September 2, 2021

Buehler is 3-0 with a 4-to-1 K/BB ratio in 5 starts against San Francisco this season while holding the Giants to 20 hits and 5 runs in 34 innings of work.

2. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Burnes had his best month in August, but in reality the 26-year-old righty has been extremely good in nine of his last 11 starts -- going six innings in 10 of those 11 outings and allowing 1 or 0 runs on nine occasions. He went 3-0 with a 6-to-1 K/BB ratio over five stats last month while posting a 1.64 ERA.

Burnes ranks second in the majors in ERA, third in WHIP and fifth in strikeouts. He is only 3-4 at home but possesses a 2.69 ERA and .212 OBA.

Burnes is 1-0 in 3 starts against St. Louis this year, while holding the Cardinals to 1 run to go along with 21 strikeouts and 3 walks over 17 innings.

3. Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

For the third time this year, the 29-year-old lefty gave up single digit runs (8) in a month. Ray was at his best in August as he posted a 1.76 ERA and a 6.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, although he was just 1-0 in six starts. He ranks seventh in ERA, third in strikeouts, and eighth in WHIP.

We spy a Cy 👀@RobbieRay's ERA: an AL-LEADING 2.60! pic.twitter.com/z5BwMbC7op — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2021

Ray has been excellent at home and during the day this year.

Ray faced the Oakland A's on May 5, where he allowed three runs on six hits while recording nine strikeouts.

4. Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

The 25-year-old has been great on the road this year, 5-4 with a 5.37 ERA, but he was great in August, particularly the last two games. Cease has limited opponents to two runs and eight hits over 13 innings while recording 18 strikeouts and just three walks. The 6-2 right-hander is eighth in the majors in strikeouts.

While Cease has not been good on the road, he has been better of late and extremely good in day contests. He is 1-0 with 26 strikeouts and nine walks over 22.1 innings while allowing 14 hits and just five runs against the Kansas City Royals this year.

5. Corey Kluber, New York Yankees

Kluber is making his second start after a three-month layoff. He struggled in his last outing (Aug. 30) as he surrendered five runs and five hits, including one long-ball, in 4 innings of work while striking out six and walking two against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old has not faced Baltimore this year, but he has thrown the pill well at Yankee Stadium and during the day. Control is an issue.

6. Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves

The 37-year-old is coming off one of his best months of the season despite going just 2-2 as he limited opponents to two or fewer runs in five of his six August starts. Morton, who has permitted three home runs in the last two games, has whiffed 43 batters, a personal season-best, and walked seven hitters.

He ranks 19th in ERA, 11th in strikeouts, and 15th in WHIP.

Morton has not faced the Rockies this year. However, he has not fared well at Coors Field in his career. The 14-year veteran has also not pitched well on the road this year or during the day.

7. Chris Flexen, Seattle Mariners

Flexen is coming off his best month of the season as the 27-year-old right-hander did not allow more than three runs in any of his six starts in August. In fact, Flexen has limited opponents to less than three runs in 11 of his last 15 outings. However, he permits lots of hits and is not a strikeout pitcher.

Flexen has not faced Arizona this year. He has pitched well during the day but has struggled on the road.

8. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Wheeler has been battered the last two months. However, he still ate up innings -- going 6 or more innings in straight games -- and has the potential to put up a lot of strikeouts -- recording at least 5 strikeouts in 11 of his past 12 outings which includes reaching double-digits twice.

The 31-year-old right-hander has pitched well during the day and against the Miami Marlins, going 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA and .250 OBA while walking just 2 and striking out 17.

9. Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

The youngster has pitched pretty well over the last four outings, scattering 19 hits over 21.2 innings while permitting seven runs and recording 29 strikeouts and seven walks.

Garcia has not faced San Diego this year, but the 24-year-old has struggled on the road and during the day.

10. Austin Gomber, Colorado Rockies

Gomber has pitched extremely well at home, but the 27-year-old has struggled with his control this past month. He went 1-4 with a 7.56 ERA as he permitted 33 hits, including seven home runs, to go along with 27 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25 innings. Gomber has gone fewer than five innings in four of his last six starts.

11. Cole Irvin, Oakland A's

The 27-year-old has not gotten through five innings of work in either one of his last two starts. Irvin had his worst month in August as he went 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA. He gave up 33 hits (.308 OBA) during that span, served up five homers, struck out just nine and walked 11 in 25.2 innings.

Irvin made his lone start against Toronto on May 4, limiting the Blue Jays to three hits and one run in eight innings while striking out nine and walking one.

12. Luis Patino, Tampa Bay Rays

The 21-year-old right-hander is coming off two of his three best performances, allowing three runs and recording a 7-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11.2 innings. But he is averaging just five innings of work over his last five outings and is prone to giving up home. Plus, Patino is really not a strikeout pitcher.

13. Elieser Hernandez, Miami Marlins

The 26-year-old right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in four of his five starts, but he has not gone six innings in any of his starts. Hernandez does not get a ton of strikeouts and is prone to give up the home run ball.

14. Keegan Akin, Baltimore Orioles

The 26-year-old lefty is coming off the best two performances of the season, picking up wins (his first two victories of the campaign) over Toronto and Los Angeles Angels as Akin was just wild enough to be successful.

Akin gave up one run in each of the last two contests while allowing a combined five hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts over 12 innings.

Akin has faced the Yankees twice in relief, posting a 4.26 ERA and a .217 OBA in 6.1 innings of work. He has been awful on the road this season.

15. Chris Paddock, San Diego Padres

Paddock threw the ball well in his first outing in over a month against Arizona (Aug. 30), limiting the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits while recording five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. However, the 25-year-old righty has a tough matchup against the Houston Astros and he has not fared well at home or during the day.

