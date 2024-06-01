"Diablo Rojos asked to put my logo" - Trevor Bauer clarifies doubts over his sportswear emblem appearing on LMB team jersey

Earlier this week, Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba made a bold claim on X. According to Luba, when the Diablos Rojos del Mexico decided that the pitching star's personal logo would feature on their jerseys, Bauer became the first player ever to have his personal logo stitched onto his team's outfit.

The reaction was mixed. Many fans believed that the claim was overblown, and that Bauer had simply paid for an ad, which did not warrant any sort of historical significance.

In a recent post on his own X account, Bauer claimed that it was, in fact, the Diablos who had approached the former Cy Young for a deal. Apparently, the move was part of a player marketing effort.

"A couple weeks ago, @DiablosRojosMX approached me and asked to put my logo on all the team uniforms as part of a joint team and player marketing effort, which I think is awesome, and I’m honored to be part of it!" - Trevor Bauer

Currently 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA for the Diablos this season, Bauer has not thrown a pitch from an MLB mound since 2021. Three years ago, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers when some heinous accusations surfaced. Lindsey Hill, a romantic interest of the pitcher, had alleged sexual assault during an encounter that began as consensual.

"Trevor Bauer has now become the first player (I believe in history) to have his very own logo repped on all the team’s uniforms! Pretty darn cool and such an honor—thank you #DiablosRojosMX" - Rachel Luba

Although the 33-year-old was never convicted, the accusations had adverse effects on Trevor Bauer's reputation. As such, he was suspended for 194 games and opted to pitch in Japan last season. Despite the fact that Bauer won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, no MLB team appears interested in inviting him back into the league.

Trevor Bauer is tireless in quest to return to MLB

In response to a fan comment on X highlighting the fact that Bauer holds the record for lowest average against, the ace wrote back:

"Correct. And I’m a better pitcher now than I was then"

Although Bauer has undoubtedly showed that he maintains his pitching abilities, teams are skiddish about signing him. However, deviating from his trademark style does not appear to be an option from Bauer's perspective.

