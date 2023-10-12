Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno exits NLDS game 3 with an apparent injury

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was pulled from Wednesday's NLDS Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a contusion in his right hand. The Diamondbacks put in a productive third inning on the night, blasting four consecutive home runs to take a lead that takes them closer to the Championship Series. However, Moreno was injured in the fifth inning after being struck by a pitch on his right hand.

Gabriel Moreno was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2016 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2022. At the end of the year, he was traded to the Diamondbacks and has been a regular member of their lineup this season.

Moreno contributed to the score with a solo home run in the third, making the Diamondbacks the first team in the league's postseason history to record four HRs in one inning. However, the young catcher's season is in danger of being over after being struck by a Joe Mantiply pitch in the fifth inning.

While the Arizona side is heading towards a memorable victory, the Venezuelan catcher will have plenty in his mind as his future hangs in the balance.

Gabriel Moreno's solo HR puts the Diamondbacks in the MLB record books

As Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno launched the fourth home run of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona side became the only team to score four HRs in a single inning in the postseason in the entire history of the MLB.

They have been impressive once again, shutting out the Dodgers' offense while an explosive third inning gave them a comfortable lead.

Moreno was pulled in the fifth and replaced by Pavin Smith in the game. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Venezuelan can resume his catcher duties in the next game or will he get replaced due to the injury.