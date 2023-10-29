Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has dazzled in the World Series with an impeccable barehanded catch in the fifth inning of Game 2 against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

While the Diamondbacks came off a disappointing defeat, they started on the front foot and putting in some impressive defensive plays. Walker's barehanded grab caught the attention of fans, prompting a quick response from announcer Joe Davis:

"Gold Glover has a gold hand right there."

Christian Walker was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014.

After being designated for assignment in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks and has gone on to revive his career. His most impressive season was in 2022 when he won the Gold Glove and Fielding Bible awards.

In the 2023 season, the first baseman has been one of the best defensive players and is the running to win the Golden Glove awrad once again. He showcased that once again in the fifth inning of Game 2, when a Jonah Heim hit bounced off first base on its way to Walker.

He made a barehanded grab at the last moment to deny a single and keep the defensive pressure on, impressing MLB announcer Joe Davs.

Christian Walker and Diamondbacks defense helps Merrill Kelly's impressive outing

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has had a better start to Game 2 of the World Series than his Texas Rangers counterpart.

Kelly has wrapped up the first six innings giving up only three hits and one run, recording seven strikeouts. One of the main reasons for that has been a tight defensive performance led by first baseman Christian Walker.

While Arizona is once again in control of the game, they will be eager not to throw it away like they did in Game 1.