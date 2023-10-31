The Arizona Diamondbacks were left frustrated at the end of their Game 3 loss in the World Series. Not only was their offense shut out by the Texas Rangers pitching, but they were also on the wrong side of a few fatal umpiring calls that had a major impact on the game.

The first of these calls came in the top of the fourth innings with Rangers batter Nathaniel Lowe at the plate. On a full count, D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt pitched a 92 mph fastball that was well within the strike zone but home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez called it a strike and Lowe got a leadoff walk.

Possibly the worst call came in the bottom of the ninth innings with Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno at the plate. On a 3-1 count, closer Jose Leclerc pitched a 90 mph cutter that seemed to miss the strike zone. Moreno was even ready to walk to first base but he stopped when Marquez called the second strike. The catcher then grounded out on the next pitch.

Alfonso Marquez's appointment as a World Series plate umpire surprised plenty of people as he ranks 77 of the 92 umpires eligible to judge. His correct call rate in the postseason is around the 92% mark which is only just a season average.

Christian Walker, first baseman for the D-backs, spoke about the umpire calls voicing his disappointment in the post-game interview:

"I didn't see the pitch, I don't know. From the on-deck circle it's hard to tell, crowd reaction didn't like it but I mean it is what it is. It’s sh*t we’ve been dealing with all year, it’s nothing new," Walker said about the ninth innings call.

Calls for robot umpires intensify after Game 3 of the World Series

Fans and critics alike have been significantly vocal about the possibility of the MLB using technology to call pitches. If not a fully automated system, a strike review system should be in place where the managers get to challenge calls from umpires they think have been wrongly adjudged as a ball/strike. This will be a big topic of discussion in the offseason.