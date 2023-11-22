Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll made an appearance in a recent episode of the popular baseball podcast "Foul Territory" and expressed his love for MLB legend Derek Jeter. The Diamondbacks star was awarded the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year award after an amazing season and took the chance to reveal that Jeter was one of his icons growing up. Carroll said that he has a bobblehead of Jeter in his room and that the New York Yankees legend remains a huge source of inspiration for him.

Corbin Carroll was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2016 MLB draft and moved up the minor league system to make his major league debut for them in August 2022. The 2023 season was the first full season for Carroll, who played as an outfielder for the D-backs for the majority of the season. The Arizona side relied on their speed between the bases instead of hard-hitting as they made an amazing journey to the World Series this year.

Carroll was one of the central players for the D-backs and signed a $111 million extension with the team over eight years in March earlier this year. He went on to become the first rookie in major league history to record 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, earning him the NL MVP award. Speaking on "Foul Territory", Carroll revealed his reaction to meeting Derek Jeter whom he still has his bobblehead in his room, who was a role model for him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've actually got his bobblehead in my room from when I was growing up."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Corbin Carroll believes that he can do more for the Diamondbacks next season

After an amazing season in the MLB that earned him the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2023, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll believes he has more to offer. The speedster revealed in a recent interview that the coaches stopped him from stealing bases for a period due to an injury and believes that he could have had better numbers if not for that. Hence, the 23-year-old star of the World Series is confident that he has more to offer and can achieve better numbers in the future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.