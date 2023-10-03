Tommy Pham may be one of the most polarizing players in the MLB, however, there is no denying his ability to give a notable quote. The veteran outfielder will serve as the Arizona Diamondbacks club's designated hitter in the first game of the team's National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old is currently dealing with turf toe, which will keep him out of the game defensively. However, the Diamondbacks will be able to keep his powerful bat in the lineup. When asked by reporters about the injury and if it is something he has been dealing with, Pham replied, "I have never had turf toe. I can only tell you it's painful."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tommy Pham said he may get an injection before today’s game for his turf toe. Pham said the injury has relegated him to solely playing DH lately. His last start in the outfield was Sept. 22." - @alexjweiner

As the Arizona Diamondbacks enter their opening game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pham mentioned that he may receive an injection on his toe. However, injection or not, the veteran outfielder will be limited to the designated hitter role for the D-Backs.

Tommy Pham hilariously related his turf toe injury to fantasy football, something now synonymous with the outfielder

The 35-year-old, who may best be known among some fans for his antics involving fantasy football, compared his turf toe injury to that of football players on his fantasy squad.

"I don't know how football players do it," Pham explained, later saying, "Damn, how's he doing it? I've been relegated to DH duties because of it."

Expand Tweet

"The Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham, speaking today in Milwaukee, revealed he has been dealing with turf toe. Because of his painful experience, he benched on his fantasy team a football player who also has turf toe. Then that guy scored 20 points." - @timbhealey

This is not the first time Pham has been tied to fantasy football. Some fans may remember his interaction with Joc Pederson when Pham slapped the San Francisco Giants star over a fantasy football dispute. As a result of the incident, Pham received a three-game suspension.