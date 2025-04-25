Diamondbacks fans demand Torey Lovullo’s firing after 7-4 loss vs. Rays

It has been a couple of heartbreaking days for the Arizona Diamondbacks fans as they witnessed their team succumb to consecutive extra-innings defeats against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ad
The Snakes, after leading 4-1 against the Rays in Thursday's series finale after the fifth inning, crumbled to a 7-4 defeat to concede the series.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's bullpen management was questioned by the fans as the team crumbled despite starter Corbin Burnes' solid 5.1 innings, conceding just one earned run.
•
"Pathetic! Torey needs to go. He's lost the ability to manage a game," wrote an angered Diamondbacks fan.
Ad
"Fire torey back to back absolutely pathetic losses."
Ad
"FIRE Torey now cost us 2 Freaking games already to the shitty rays," wrote another furious fan.
Diamondbacks fans continued to target Lovullo, pointing out his decisions in the back-to-back losses.
"It was going so well. But cause of our crap defensive play it forced Torey to make critical in game decisions which he’s proved since Game 1 that he’s not able to make," explained a fan.
Ad
"If Torey doesn’t know what a save situation is then he’s not fit to manage an MLB team," wrote another fan.
"At this point you got to fire Torey if we collapse again right? Hazen probably won’t have the balls to do it but it’s still “early” though."
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash