After the Arizona Diamondbacks' unexpected World Series run, the franchise has extended manager Torey Lovullo's contract until 2026. Just before the D-backs made their surprise postseason run, Lovullo's contract was extended through 2024 in June of that year.

In June, Lovullo's contract was extended for an additional year, through the 2024 season. He has been employed by the organization on one-year contracts from 2020.

Fans of the D-backs are overjoyed and have expressed their happiness on social media.

"Good. The dude earned this. Lead an 84 win team to the World Series"

"Deserving for sure"

"Glad to see it!!"

"Well deserved"

"Well freaking deserved!"

"We’ll be back in the ws good extension"

"This is very well deserved"

After seven seasons as the manager in Arizona, Lovullo has concluded his most prosperous campaign to date. With 84 victories, the Diamondbacks barely made it into the postseason as a Wild Card club. On their way to the World Series, they defeated the Brewers, Dodgers, and Phillies in that order.

Torey Lovullo's coaching career

As a minor league infield coach, Lovullo started his off-field career in 2001 with the Cleveland organization. Throughout his playing career, Lovullo played for the Bisons for three seasons, during which he won two championships—one in the American Association and one in the International League. Additionally, in 2003, he was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, the greatest honor bestowed upon a Buffalo baseball graduate.

The Diamondbacks saw a 24-game increase in performance in 2016 under Torey, who led them to the postseason, winning the NL Wild Card Game and concluding with a record of 93 wins and 69 loses. Lovullo was recognized as the 2017 National League Manager of the Year for his achievements.