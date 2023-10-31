The debate on whether or not the MLB should implement robotic umpires has taken a blow by those opposed to the idea. It's been a frustrating Game 3 of the World Series for Arizona Diamondbacks fans who have watched their team struggle to get anything going at home in Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been stifled by the Texas Rangers pitchers, which has left the home crowd frustrated enough. That being said, it was the poor performance by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez that has been the talk of social media.

Diamondbacks fans have taken to their social media to post about how poor Marquez's strike zone has been throughout Game 3 of the World Series. A series of missed calls have left fans dumbfounded by how such a poor umpiring performance could occur in the most important game of the 2023 season.

The dreadful showing by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez has caused many to cry out for the implementation of robotic umps. Some of the perhaps more frustrated fans have called for the complete removal of human umps, however, others have simply called for the implementation of technology to assist the umpiring crew in the case of missed calls.

One of the most highly disputed calls has come during an at-bat involving Texas Rangers slugger Nathaniel Lowe. Many believe that during a crucial plate appearance by Lowe in the top of the 4th, the 28-year-old stood still as the third strike crossed the zone.

However, it was called a ball by Alfonso Marquez, ultimately leading to a walk for Lowe. Although he did not score on the play, many have pointed out that even the MLB's official website shows the 7th pitch of the at-bat as clearly being within the strikezone.

The MLB's choice of umpires for the World Series has been heavily criticized

Although umpiring games is incredibly difficult, there are some who call baseball games better than others. Even though every ump makes mistakes, some have more than others. This is why the MLB's choice of umpiring crews has left many questioning the decision.

According to the site Umpire Auditor, of all eligible umps, Alfonso Marquez ranked 77th out of 92 total. This has left many confused and even more frustrated as the poor calls could very well play a key factor in the winner of the 2023 World Series.

