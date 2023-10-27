Arizona Diamondbacks have had mixed reactions as the team announced that pitcher Zac Gallen will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks ace had a tough time in two starts against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS but has been picked to make the start in Game 1 after an impressive season. Nonetheless, his performances over the last two games have not inspired much confidence among fans.

Zac Gallen was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB draft but was then traded to the Miami Marlins in 2017. He went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019 and was traded to the Diamondbacks that year. Over the past two years, he established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league, also making the All-Star for the first time in his career this season.

While Gallen has no doubt been one of the best performers for the Diamondbacks over the course of the season, he is coming off a rocky NLCS performance. The right-handed pitcher posted a 7.36 ERA over 11 innings, allowing five home runs and as many strikeouts. The Arizona management has nonetheless decided to go with the same starters for the first three games of the World Series resulting in a split reaction among fans.

"Gallen masterclass inbound," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Incoming Dbacks loss," added another.

Zac Gallen set to face Nathan Eovaldi in Game 1 of the World Series

As the Arizona Diamondbacks gear up to face the Texas Rangers in the 2023 World Series, starters Zac Gallen and Nathan Eovaldi are set to face off in Game 1. The Diamondbacks have announced that they plan to stick with their rotation from the NLCS, with Game 1 going to Gallen while Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt will take over the next two games. As a result, Gallen is set to face an in-form Nathan Eovaldi, who has been a huge part of the Rangers' bullpen.

Gallen will be eager to move past his performance from the NLCS and hope to redeem himself over the next few days.