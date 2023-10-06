Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is confident that his team will give the Los Angeles Dodgers a tough challenge in the National League Division Series. The Diamondbacks have been impressive in their sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series but will next face the Dodgers. The LA team is undoubtedly the favorite going into the tie, but Hazen believes that it will be a tight affair and that his team is up for the challenge.

Mike Hazen is an MLB executive who has been around the major leagues for more years now. He was a part of the Boston Red Sox organization for more than a decade, filling in various positions over the years. He was appointed the general manager of the Diamondbacks in 2016 and has been an integral part of their front office since then.

The Diamondbacks and the Dodgers have had a fierce rivalry that has built up over the past decade. Going back to the infamous brawl between the two teams in 2013, the heated rivalry has not lost its intensity over the years. The Dodgers have always been a thorn in their side and the Diamondbacks would like nothing better than to get back at their division rivals.

Counting on that history to motivate his team even more, Hazen has promised that they will do everything they can to beat the LA team.

"We haven't played very well against them. But now we’ve got a new season, just like we talked about. We weren't hitting very well before we came into [the NL Wild Card] Series, and that all changed. They're going to have to beat us. We're a tough team. We do a lot of things really well. I think if we do those things, we're going to give them a run for their money, for sure," said Hazen.

Arizona Diamondbacks extend Mike Hazen's contract after impressive year

The 2023 MLB season marked the seventh complete season for Mike Hazen as general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has plenty to be proud of during his time and after a special season this year, the organization has decided to extend his contract to 2028.

While the Arizona side has had impressive spells in the regular season this year, they must now face the Los Angeles Dodgers; and if they manage to knock them out, they could be genuine contenders for the World Series title this year