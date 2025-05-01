Diamondbacks IF Geraldo Perdomo hilariously compares himself to a frog after pinch-hit performance vs. Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been treated to a number of star performances this season, with one of the most underrated stars being Geraldo Perdomo. The 25-year-old infielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has continued to excel at the MLB level, making himself an invaluable weapon for the Diamondbacks.

Geraldo Perdomo has been excellent for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a .275 batting average with 5 home runs, 25 RBI, and 7 stolen bases, however his most important performance might have come on Wednesday night. During the D-Backs 4-3 victory over the New York Mets. Perdomo may not have been in the starting lineup on Wednesday, but he was a game-changer for Arizona off of the bench.

In the top of the 7th innings, Perdomo came into the game as a pinch hitter for Garrett Hampson. The Diamondbacks were down 1-0 until Perdomo drove in a pair of runs, giving his team the lead.

He added to their lead later in the game on a sacrifice fly. Despite the pressure of the situation, Perdomo spoke in a postgame interview with MLB insider Jon Morosi about remaining calm off of the bench, even comparing himself to a cold-blooded frog.

"It's a gift from God. I feel no pressure, I just like to enjoy my job, and be happy on the field... My blood is like a frog, you know like a frog, cold. That's my blood," Perdomo explained.

Given the strength of the National League this season, the clutch performance from Geraldo Perdomo undoubtedly helped the Diamondbacks pick up an important victory. It is even more important when looking at the D-Backs' division, the NL West, which features the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants, who are all among the best in teams in baseball.

Geraldo Perdomo continues to establish himself as a key piece for the Diamondbacks in the future

The talented infielder is breaking out for the Diamondbacks this season and looks like a bargain given the contract extension he signed with the club. Perdomo signed a 4 year, $45,000,000 contract with the team which also includes a $15,000,000 club option for the 2030 season.

Given Perdomo's continued improvements in all aspects of the game, he has emerged as a key piece for the team moving forward. Players such as Ketel Marte, who Perdomo said was a mentor of his, is now in his early 30s and has struggled with injuries at times throughout his career. If this series against the Mets prove anything, Geraldo Perdomo is here to stay.

