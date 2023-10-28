Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will be mighty disappointed after their disheartening loss in game 1 of the World Series. The Dbacks held the lead till the bottom of the ninth innings before Corey Seager levelled to tie the game.

The Diamondbacks pulled ahead after the Rangers had a two-run first innings. Ketel Marte had a strong day at the plate, driving in two runs while Tommy Pham hit the go ahead solo homer. The bullpen looked strong in the second half of the game, until the ninth.

Paul Sewald took the mound for the Dbacks. Leody Taveras earned a leadoff walk. One out later, Corey Seager came to the box. Connecting on the very first pitch, the leftie put the ball deep into the right field stands for a 418-foot two-run shot.

Lovullo spoke about the shock on everyone's faces in the dugout during the innings.

"You don't anticipate giving up a two-run home run and tying score in the bottom of the ninth with one out. You kind of count it backwards, you're thinking of it with a very positive light. The shock factor was very high."

"But I sat back down and reminded myself this is the World Series for a reason. Best players are here for a reason and best players do big-time things," Lovullo said.

Torey Lovullo reinstills confidence in Dbacks methods despite loss

Speaking about the loss, the Arizona manager was confident about the team's methods. Their pre-game strategy remained intact throughout.

"I feel like we scripted it pretty well. We were pretty close to what we had talked about with Zac up in five and rest of the bullpen. I actually thought Paul through the ball, I think he made a few mistakes during the at-bat. The Taveras at-bat was particularly important as well and we got clipped," Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks will look to bounce back in game 2 after this tough loss. They are starting their ace Merrill Kelly against the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery.