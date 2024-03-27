Diamondbacks News: MLB #11 prospect Jordan Lawlar out 8-10 weeks following thumb surgery

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off one of the best seasons in recent history, reaching the World Series for the first time since 2001. The club is poised to continue this run of success as they look to continue their momentum into the 2024 campaign.

Unfortunately for manager Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks, they will need to do so without the help of their top prospect Jordan Lawlwar. The talented shortstop is slated to miss at least the first two months of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. According to reports, Lawlar's recovery time will range from 8-10 weeks.

"Jordan Lawlar (@Dbacks) is expected to undergo right thumb surgery and miss at least a couple of months, per @SteveGilbertMLB More on MLB's No. 11 prospect" - @MLBPipeline

Although it was unclear what Arizona was planning for Jordan Lawlar this upcoming season, what is certain is that they will need to move forward without him at the beginning of the year. The injury and subsequent surgery are devastating news for the 21-year-old infielder as he continued his push for a role in the major leagues.

The former 6th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has seen limited action in the majors. Jordan Lawlar has only made 34 plate appearances in the MLB, posting a disappointing .129 batting average with 4 hits and a stolen base.

"An overturned strikeout becomes a double to left field. How about that? Top-ranked @Dbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar (MLB No. 11)'s pivotal challenge jump-starts a two-run inning." - @MLBPipeline

It remains to be seen if he will be recalled to the majors when he is ready to return, however, the Diamondbacks did turn to him as a pinch-runner during their World Series push.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will turn to a proven All-star as their starting shortstop

Although it is unclear what the Arizona Diamondbacks will do with Jordan Lawlar when is cleared to return to baseball action, however, they will turn to 2023 All-Star Geraldo Perdomo as their starting shortstop.

"Geraldo Perdomo had a .943 OPS w/ RISP in scoring position in 2023. And it wasn't necessarily an anomaly either. In 2022, he batted .195 across 500 plate appearances, but still managed .283 w/ RISP. Guy thrives when it matters." - @NWKMF

The 24-year-old was excellent for the D-Backs in 2023, earning the first All-Star selection of his career. Perdomo finished the season with a .246 batting average, along with 6 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

