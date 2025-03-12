Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel makes his feelings known about Dodgers' 'frustrating' free agency tactics

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a spending spree since the 2023-24 offseason. After adding the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last season, they brought in Blake Snell, Tanner Scott and re-signed a number of their World Series-winning players who attained free agency.

The Dodgers' strategy to be all-out aggresive in their pursuit of the best talent has irked fans and even a few organizations in the league. Los Angeles have offered players large contracts with deferred money, leaving room to work within Luxury Tax implications. Their continued success has also added to their ability to attract the best free agents.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel shared his thoughts about the Dodgers in an interview on Foul Territory TV's episode on Tuesday. As per Ginkel it has become a frustrating practice that is built on the Dodgers' ambitious but well-structured plans.

"I will say, it's frustrating, from an organization standpoint. Obviously the front offices know what they're doing, and they have a certain amount of money they can spend, but it's just frustrating at times where you see you got 30 teams, and then a guy reaches free agency, and then it comes down to four or five, and then, the Dodgers are the team usually that are going to pay a little bit more or offer a little bit more, and usually, you know that free agent is going to take it.

"Obviously the deferred money thing has been a topic as well, where you know they're they're putting all that money on the back end, and right now they're just going all in, going all in to win," Ginkel said.

Currently the Los Angeles Dodgers have deferred payments of more $1 billion set to be paid to several players. Majority of it belongs to Shohei Ohtani's massive $680 deferred contract. This strategy is likely to be a long-term one for LA who have planned their future spendings in the similar manner.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signs contract extension

The Dodgers management has not only invested in its players but also its staff. They signed their manager Dave Roberts to a four-year extension after the skipper has led them to one of the best runs in franchise history in recent years. As per reports, Roberts will be paid a total of $32.4 million for four seasons through till 2029. His annual average value of $8.1 million surpasses Craig Counsell's deal with the Chicago Cubs last season.

In nine seasons under his leadership, the team has reached four World Series, winning two. Currently, he has a 851-506 record with a 56-44 postseason record. With a star-studded team, they are expected to be contenders yet again under him.

