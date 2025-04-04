Diamondbacks social media handle drops 4-word reaction to NLCS MVP's $116.5M extension

Following a mixed start to the 2025 MLB season, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a significant move by agreeing to a six-year, $116.5 million contract extension with second baseman Ketel Marte.

Both parties were negotiating for a few weeks and they came to an agreement on Wednesday with the Diamondbacks keeping hold of the franchise cornerstone till 2030 with a player option for 2031.

The deal replaces Marte's current five-year, $76 million contract, signed in 2022. Following his third extension with the team, the Diamondbacks shared a four-word message on Instagram.

"Best in the league," Diamondbacks captioned a post on Instagram with a tribute to their second baseman.

Ketel Marte has been with the Diamondbacks since he was traded by the Mariners in November 2016. His arrival was followed by Torey Lovullo's signing, who managed the team for the first time in 2017. The 2023 NLCS MVP talked about his relationship with Lovullo following his extension.

“We came to the organization around the same time,” Marte said. “I feel like, at this point, Torey understands me really well physically. If I need an off-day, I don’t have to talk much; Torey does a good job of feeling that and giving me a day. I don’t want to lose what I’ve earned with Torey so far.”

Ketel Marte's deferred contract eases space on Diamondbacks' payroll

Ketel Marte's extension has $46 million million in deferrals. It helps the team ease up about $5 million on the payroll this year. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen discussed the terms of the contract, saying:

“This gives us more room, in terms of this year, to see what happens as we go through the season. We certainly made a big investment at the beginning of the year, and this will give us that added flexibility as we move through.”

Before Ketel Marte, Arizona handed out extensions to Geraldo Perdomo (four years) and Justin Martinez (five years). The extensions followed the blockbuster signing of All-Star ace Corbin Burnes on a six-year, $210 million deal in the offseason.

Marte, coming off a career year with 36 home runs that saw him finish third in the NL MVP votings, will hope to replicate the same form this year in the team's push for a postseason berth.

