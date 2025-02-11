Diamondbacks star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and wife Jennifer embrace winter romance in Paris, twinning in white and sharing a kiss by Eiffel Tower

Arizona Diamondbacks star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be back on the diamond soon, but he is taking full advantage of his offseason. Gurriel is married to Jennifer Alvarez, and the couple tied the knot back in 2019.

Lourdes and Jennifer have three kids at home, but they were able to enjoy some time together as a couple this winter. On February 11th, he shared photos of him and his wife enjoying a trip to Paris, France, on his Instagram page.

"😍😍😍😘😘😘puro amor 💜💜💜💜" -Lourdes Gurriel Jr. captioned

In the cover photo that was shared by the Diamondbacks star, Lourdes and his wife twinned in white winterwear as they shared a kiss with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background. There was also a stop at the Louvre Museum.

The signature purple hair worn by Lourdes is on full display in the photos, a trademark that Diamondbacks fans have come to enjoy with the outfielder.

Gurriel had a solid season for the Diamondbacks in 2024, belting 18 home runs while also sporting a .279 batting average.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Pays Tribute to Wife Jennifer on Her Birthday

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made his Major League debut during the 2018 season, and his wife Jennifer has been with him throughout his journey. When Jennifer celebrated her birthday on Dec. 18, the Diamondbacks star paid tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"My lifeeeee!!!! Happy birthday my love my ray of sunshine my everything!!! I love you so much may this day be as special as you are to me. I hope you enjoy it muaaa 🎈 "-Gurriel captioned the post

In the photos shared by Lourdes on Jennifer's big day, he highlighted all the fun that they have shared together.

It has been a fun offseason for Lourdes and his entire family, but it will soon be back to work for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

