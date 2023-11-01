After the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 on Tuesday night due to a bad bullpen game in Game 4, Arizona is headed for elimination. The D-backs had a depressing outing and were behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after falling behind by 10 runs at the conclusion of the third innings.

In the third innings of Game 4, Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker broke a historic streak of flawless fielding, setting the stage for the Texas Rangers to score five runs in a row.

Walker declared that Game 5 would be a struggle after Game 4 was lost. He promised that they would fight as hard as they could as a team. Walker also asserted that this time around, things will be different on the field:

“It’s going to be a battle. If there’s one thing I can promise we’re going to fight as hard as we can every pitch.” Christian Walker said the D-backs have had their backs up against the wall before but have come out on the other side. - PHNX_Dbacks

Josh Jung scored on a wild pitch by Luis Frias in the second innings, which set up Arizona's problems in Game 4. Corey Seager's third two-run home run of the World Series gave Texas four more runs in the eighth.

In the third innings, Walker fielded a ground ball off the bat of Jonah Heim with a possible double play by extending his arm slightly to his backhand. Last season, he won the Gold Glove for the first time. However, as he wheeled toward second base, Wheeler fumbled the transfer to his throwing hand and was called for an error.

Christian Walker's career with Arizona Diamondbacks

In 2017, Walker was designated to the Pacific Coast League (PCL) Reno Aces after being released by the Reds and acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker topped all major league first basemen and had the highest Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) rating of any first baseman in the National League along with being chosen as PCL Most Valuable Player in 2017.

Walker avoided salary arbitration by signing a $6.5 million, one-year contract with the D-backs in 2023.