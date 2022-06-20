"Did the 3rd base coach take a ball to the n**s?" "That looked a bit painful LOL" - Baseball fans react to an awkward play in college baseball game, clip goes viral

When we are used to watching professional baseball and all the miraculous displays of skill that are often showcased, we often forget what sometimes happens in more amateur baseball leagues and settings.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia One of the weirdest baseball plays ever One of the weirdest baseball plays ever https://t.co/pPZIeijbLt

In a game this past weekend between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, one of the most hilariously unlikely plays we have seen all season occurred.

DoingMyBest @Doing_my_best1 @JomboyMedia Did the 3rd base coach take a ball to the nuts? @JomboyMedia Did the 3rd base coach take a ball to the nuts?

After a miscue that led to a ball launching into the groin of the Sooners' third base coach, fans are reacting to the crazy sequence on Twitter.

College baseball mistep leads to ball hitting third base coach in the groin, fans react

The University of Notre Dame has an esteemed baseball program. They boast several MLB players in the league today like Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, and A.J. Pollock of the Chicago White Sox.

However, they did not look like a team full of stars this past weekend when they went up against Oklahoma in an elimination round of the College World Series. In the bottom of the fourth inning, a base hit was driven to right field.

Brandon @DaWink33 @JomboyMedia Made both the first and third out at 3B in the same inning @JomboyMedia Made both the first and third out at 3B in the same inning

The Notre Dame right fielder launched a cannon to third base that skipped off the glove of the third baseman and right into the crotch of the third base coach for Oklahoma.

The already strange baseball play got even odder when Fighting Irish third baseman Jack Brannigan recovered the ball and was able to tag the Oklahoma runner out at third base.

John McGraw @JohnMcG08316148 @tomhouse @JomboyMedia Been smoked in the 3rd base box by a throw from center. I was more upset that it cost us a run than I hurt. @tomhouse @JomboyMedia Been smoked in the 3rd base box by a throw from center. I was more upset that it cost us a run than I hurt. 😂

Fans on Twitter have reacted to the play on everything from the cannon of a throw from Notre Dame right fielder Brooks Coetzee to the third base coach getting hit in those vulnerable areas.

Twitter fans have also lambasted the Oklahoma Sooners base runner for stepping off third base too early, a move that got him tagged and called out to end the play.

Jrü Gordon @JruGordon37 @JomboyMedia That's not baseball. Baseball is played with bats, and bats are only made from wood, not metal @JomboyMedia That's not baseball. Baseball is played with bats, and bats are only made from wood, not metal

Fans have also questioned the validity of college games that use metal bats instead of wooden ones, which are a regulation in the MLB and other professional leagues around the world.

One of the first things young players learn is that they need to stay on base at all costs. This play shows that even aspirational young talent is prone to making miscues and errors that go against the very fundamentals of the game that we all love.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far