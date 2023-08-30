Did Albert Abreu hit Randy Arozarena on purpose? Rays All-Star thinks Yankees reliever's erratic pitch wasn't accidental

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees' benches cleared after Albert Abreu hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch at the beginning of the eighth inning on Sunday.

The situation was exacerbated further by the fact that it was the second time it had happened this season.

The pitch hit Randy Arozarena hard, and he certainly thought it was deliberate. He told reporters after the game (through an interpreter):

"I think it was on purpose. If you look back at [the] previous series, he's hit me before. I've been hit in previous series before that. They hurt Yandy [Diaz] the other day, they hit [Isaac] Paredes in the head, so I think it probably was an issue for them."

Albert Abreu saw the situation differently, and explained his side of the story to reporters after the game (via an interpreter):

"Right there after I hit him I tried to explain to him that I’m not trying to hit him, that’s not what I’m trying to do there.

“But the reality is I’m a sinkerball pitcher and in that moment I’m trying to execute my pitch, what I’m trying to create there is weak contact, that’s what I’m looking for at that moment.

"I'm definitely not trying to hit him, just trying to execute my pitch.”

Albert Abreu hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch for the second time this season

The incident took place on Sunday, during the Rays' win over the Yankees.

After being hit, Randy Arozarena almost hurled his bat furiously. He managed to keep control of his emotions as an umpire hurried to calm him down.

The boos rained down from the crowd, who were in no doubt about Abreu's intentions.

Arozarena gestured at Abreu, noting that this was the second time this season this had happened. As the umpire struggled to keep the situation under control, the Rays bench had seen enough and swarmed onto the field. Seeing this, the Yankees followed suit.

The Rays had the last laugh in the game, as they won 7-4 on the night, compounding the Yankees' underwhelming season.