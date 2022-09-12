"Did exactly what they needed to" "Series dub! Let’s go" - New York Mets fans elated with teams' series victory over Marlins as NL East race remains tightly contested

Earlier today, the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 to close out the series. The Mets wound up taking two out of three from Miami despite losing the first game 6-3. This now puts them a game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

The New York Mets were in the driver's seat for most of the game. The Mets broke the game open with three in the second inning thanks to a three-run shot by Brandon Nimmo.

New York scored one run in the third and fourth innings thanks to RBI's by Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso. Miami put one up in the bottom of the fourth, but this would not be nearly enough to compete this game.

donV @donvitale7 @Mets @DKSportsbook Big difference when you get some hitting from the catchers position. Keep it going @Mets @DKSportsbook Big difference when you get some hitting from the catchers position. Keep it going

The New York Mets put two more up in the fifth inning after catcher Tomas Nido hit a double scoring two. The Marlins again attempted to get something going in the eighth by scoring two, but it was simply not enough. Home runs by Eduardo Escobar and Tomas Nido in the ninth sealed the game for the Mets, making the score 9-3.

Taijuan Walker earned his eleventh win on the mound after striking out 10 and giving up just one earned run over seven innings. Jesus Luzardo picked up his seventh loss on the mound after giving up five in just 3.1 innings pitched. With this win and after the Atlanta Braves loss, the Mets are now 1.5 games ahead in the National League East.

The NL East race is starting to really heat up in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season. Despite the Mets leading for the majority of the season, the Braves have emerged to dethrone New York.

The battle between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves in the National League East

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two

The Mets ran away with a lead in the NL East early on in the season and became the frontrunners for the division. However, the Atlanta Braves have been red hot since the end of June and have erased the Mets' lead in the division. Just days ago, the Braves held a lead in the NL East, but this is not the case anymore.

The Mets and Braves face off in one last series at the end of the season. It is likely that this series will ultimately decide the division between the two teams.

If the New York Mets win the NL East, it will be their first time doing so since 2015.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy