Did Rebecca Grossman's daughter hide information during investigation? Teenager's testimony sparks trouble for ex-MLB pitcher Scott Erickson

Alexis Grossman is the 19-year-old daughter of wealthy LA socialite Rebecca Grossman and was one of the first on the scene after her mother struck two boys in September 2020, killing both.

At the time of the crash, the then-sixteen-year-old apparently spotted former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson hiding behind a tree while police questioned her mother. However, Alexis did not divulge that detail at the time. Rebecca had separated from her husband at the time and was believed to be in a relationship with Erickson.

"California socialite Rebecca Grossman will soon stand murder trial after she allegedly struck and killed two young boys with her Mercedes SUV when she “raced” off from a boozy lunch with her lover, a former MLB pitcher." - The Messenger

Now standing accused of two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, Rebecca Grossman appears to have been racing the former pitcher on that fateful night.

Per testimony given on February 16, Alexis alleged that the former Erickson, a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, visited her home later that night. According to Alexis Grossman, Erickson was drunk and attempted to bully the family into non-cooperation with the authorities.

When pressed about the actual events, Alexis Grossman broke down. Apologizing for not being forthcoming about the presence of Scott Erickson earlier in the case, the Clemson University student went on to claim that “I wasn’t trying to protect anyone, He was a big guy, a baseball player ... I was scared.”

"Grossman's attorney Tony Buzbee is expected to argue Grossman's lover Scott Erickson hit the boys first. Her daughter Alexis Grossman is due to take the stand in her defense today" - NEWS NEWS NEWS

Rebecca Grossman is the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and held a very high profile status within elite social circles in Los Angeles. She is currently facing lengthy jail time if she is found guilty of causing the deaths of the two boys in question.

At 6-foot-4, Scott Erickson is an imposing presence. After making his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1990, the California-born ace led the AL with 20 wins in 1992, winning the World Series in Minnesota.

He retired from the MLB after pitching the 2006 season as a member of the New York Yankees.

Alexis Grossman's testimony doesn't do anyone any favors

For any child, witnessing their parents go through a murder trial must be difficult. However, that fact does not absolve Alexis Grossman from the imperative of being truthful.

With this unexpected turn in the case, there is no telling how it will affect the case, how Erickson's fate will play out, or whether there will be any consequences for Alexis.

