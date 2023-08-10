Did the White Sox intentionally refuse to display Keynan Middleton's name on scoreboard? MLB insider reveals the possible reason behind the incident 

New York Yankees acquisition Keynan Middleton was the subject of contrversy on his return to the Guaranteed Rate Field for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Middleton made an appearance as a reliever for the Yankees in his former team's stadium and his name was not displayed on the scoreboard. It raised several questions among fans who are starting to think that it was done on purpose.

Middleton has been the subject of much controversy in the last few days following his trade to the Yankees from the White Sox. The pitcher made some comments about his former team having "no rules" in the bullpen and among players. He seemed to have blasted the team's culture, attracting severe criticism from Chicago fans.

Now, on his first return to his former team's stadium, his name did not appear on the scoreboard when he took the field in the fourth inning, leading many to think it was done on purpose by the stadium authorities.

Since then, reports out of the White Sox camp has clarified that the misunderstanding occured since the Yankees have two #93's on their roster, Keynan Middleton and minor league player Everson Pereira.

#WhiteSox Regarding the Keynan Middleton scoreboard ‘issue’ tonight:I’m told emphatically that it wasn’t intentional. Every ballpark gets a feed directly from MLB & the Yankees have two #93’s on 40-man, Middleton & minor leaguer Everson Pereira. Caused the outage.

The White Sox heap misery on the Yankees on Keynan Middleton's return to Chicago

Keynan Middleton did not have a memorable return to the Chicago White Sox's stadium on his outing for the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The pitcher threw two innings, giving up two hits and one run while earning one strikeout. While it was not a total disaster from the pitcher, the Yankees fell to a 9-2 defeat to lose that series and further damage their postseason hopes.