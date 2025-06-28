Did Yankees serve free hot dogs to ICE agents in New York during Athletics game? Looking into the viral claim

During the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics games in Yankee Stadium on Friday night, a peculiar photo made the rounds on social media. A hotdog stand with an ominous poster was shared and viewed millions of times on the Internet.
As tensions grow over U.S. Predient Donald Trump's policies, a photo surfaced on social media site X about the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The government branch has been under fire in the past weeks for ceaseless detentions and arrests of immigrants.
"ICE Agents: Free hot dog (Please show ID)"
The photo was posted with a controversial placard regarding claims of free food given to ICE agents at Yankee Stadium. However, this was quickly debunked as the account was traced as a parody of the Talkin Baseball page. Although some fans were dumbfounded and confused by the post, others were already versed in the humorous, albeit deceiftul ways of "Talkin Basabell."
While some found the post funny, others thought it was distasteful — especially after what unfolded before a Dodgers game on June 20. Before the champions took on the Padres in the series finale of their four-game set, the organization reportedly blocked ICE agents from getting near the parking lots at Chavez Ravine.
The incident was a part of the ongoing riots and unrest in Southern California as Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom have engaged in tirades regarding the crackdown on immigrant populations in the country, particularly in the state.
Yankees trounce Athletics in series-opener
In spite of a tumultuous run this month, the New York Yankees easily dispatched the Athletics in the curtain-raiser on Friday. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo shot in the second inning to kick off the scoring for the hosts.
Chisholm's blast was followed by Cody Bellinger and DJ LeMahieu who each recorded an RBI-single to put the Yankees up by three. However, that would be all the offense that both teams could come up with as a total of seven base hits were shared in the game between the combatants in what was a low-scoring affair.
Will Warren came up with his fifth win of the season after surrendering just two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. In addition, Devin Williams recorded his 11th save of the year in the absence of Luke Weaver.