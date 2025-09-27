  • home icon
“Didn’t wanna say and jinx it” - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley alerts Yankees pitcher of Astros $115,000,000 star in playful Q&A

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:58 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley alerts Yankees pitcher of Astros $115,000,000 star in playful Q&A - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon finished off a strong regular season for the American League East team this week, helping them clinch a postseason spot for a second consecutive season.

Rodon's wife, Ashley, has been by his side every step of the way and has been one of his biggest supporters. Ashley Rodon also has a keen eye for baseball and she showed it with her answer when the Yankees ace was asked about a hitter he feels "nervous" about.

In a conversation with Swilly Sports at the annual Willow Gala hosted by Carlos Rodon Foundation, Ashley pointed out a potential chink in the Yankees ace's armor.

"Yeah, I feel like I can't respond to this," Ashley said with a smile. "I did say to his dad, Yordan Alvarez, who just hit a homer off you, I remember saying to his dad, when you let up a lefty, cause you think, 'Oh, it's a lefty, I'll let my guard down.' It's like, don't let your guard down. But I didn't wanna say it and jinx it, so I said nothing."
Rodon squared off against Alvarez, who is on a $115,000,000 contract with the Astros, earlier this month and the Astros slugger blasted a solo home run off the Yankees ace.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shouts out Yankees pitcher after stellar regular season

After the loss of Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole at the start of the season, Carlos Rodon stepped up for the Yankees, stitching a formidable starting duo with Max Fried.

Rodon registered his 18th win of the season after a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox earlier this week. He finished the season with an 18-9 record and a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts.

Ashley Rodon gave a shoutout to her husband after his regular season concluded with a career-high 18th win.

"My superhero 🤍 Next stop, October baseball!" Ashley captioned her Instagram post with Rodon's picture in his pitching gear.
Following a stellar regular season, Carlos Rodon would be hoping to help the Yankees to the ultimate prize after last year's World Series heartbreak against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

