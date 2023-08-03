All is not well at the New York Yankees as reports emerged of a disagreement between general manager Brian Cashman and chairman Hal Steinbrenner during the MLB trade deadline.

If reports are to be believed, Cashman was in favor of offloading multiple players ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

However, his plans came unstuck as majority owner Hal Steinbrenner advised against the sale.

This development further highlights the troubles at the Yankees front office, with the team amid an underwhelming MLB season.

Yankees fan and podcaster Pete Simonetti made people aware of the proceedings that took place during the trade deadline.

Pete Simonetti @SimonettiSource According to what I am told, Brian Cashman wanted to sell off multiple players but was told not to by Hal Steinbrenner. Video regarding this dropping later today. #yankees

Talks of multiple exits from the club indicate that Cashman has given up on his team's season, who are placed bottom in the American League East with its wildcard hopes hanging by a thread.

New York Yankees fans call for Brian Cashman's firing during an underwhelming season

Cashman has received flak from fans after his recent signings have failed to deliver for the franchise during a stifling season.

There is unrest among the fans, and it was for all to see during the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankee Stadium echoed with "Fire Cashman" chants Tuesday after a no-show by the team on the final day of the trade deadline.

The chants were heard once again during Wednesday's game against the Rays as one of Cashman's recruits Gerrit Cole was struck for a home run.

Cashman started working for the club as an intern in 1986 and eventually worked his way up to become the assistant general manager in 1992.

Since taking over from Bob Watson in 1998, he has held the position of general manager for the team for more than two decades.

The franchise has tasted reasonable success under him, as the team has won six American League titles and four World Series championships during his tenure.

However, fans have had enough of the long-serving manager and are quite vocal about their feelings regarding the ongoing fiasco at their beloved club.