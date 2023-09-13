"Disco Mermaid" "Finally the content I've been waiting for" - Sara Perlman lights up IG with sizzling images from Burning Man festival

American sports TV personality Sara Perlman recently posted photos from the Burning Man Festival on social media. She's also the wife of professional baseball player Trey Mancini.

Perlman is the host of NBC Sports' The Daily Line, which focuses on sports betting while also covering amusing sports subjects. NBC's coverage of the United States Football League featured her hosting the Halftime Show, too.

An annual event, Burning Man takes place in the western United States for a week and is dedicated to "community, art, self-expression and self-reliance."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking at the photos, Perlman's admirers couldn't stop gushing. One commented:

"FINALLY THE CONTENT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR"

Another said :

"Disco Mermaid"

Here's a screenshot of some comments on her Instagram post:

Screenshot of images (Source : Instagram)

Perlman was a standout athlete who won both national and state championships while playing soccer for her school. She later earned a degree in sports journalism and communications from the University of Florida.

Sara Perlman and Trey Mancini's love story

Sara Perlman and Trey Mancini met in 2020. Permal shared a picture on Instagram detailing the same.

"I met Trey a few years ago working at MASN. I still laugh thinking about a show we did together back in 2017. He was one of my favorite people to interview. I knew I’d get great insight and he’d have a good attitude about whatever I asked! I never thought life would take me where it has, but I’m so happy it did." - saraperlman

In 2021, Mancini made the announcement of his engagement to Sara Perlman. Perlman posted a number of picturesque photos from Ireland where she was seen kissing Mancini while flashing a large diamond ring.

"My fiancée! I’m the luckiest man in the world. I love you Sara (and we love you Ireland)! @garycollinsphotography" - treymancini

The couple got married on Dec. 12, 2022, in a small ceremony after dating for a few years.

"12.10.22. The best day of our lives. The best year of our lives!" - treymancini

Mancini missed the 2020 season after receiving a cancer diagnosis in March that year. He underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy before returning to the Orioles in 2021.