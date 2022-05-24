“Disrespectful … regardless of intent" - MLB finds New York Yankees Josh Donaldson's controversial comments inappropriate, suspends player for a game

Although they say intent is 9/10 of the law, MLB analyst Jon Heyman doesn't seem to care when it comes to the recent events surrounding New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman MLB judged Donaldson’s comment to be “disrespectful … regardless of intent.” That’s exactly the correct wording. No way to look inside Donaldson’s heart but it was inappropriate to call Anderson “Jackie.” One game is fair but Donaldson wants his day to contest the ban. MLB judged Donaldson’s comment to be “disrespectful … regardless of intent.” That’s exactly the correct wording. No way to look inside Donaldson’s heart but it was inappropriate to call Anderson “Jackie.” One game is fair but Donaldson wants his day to contest the ban.

"MLB judged Donaldson’s comment to be 'disrespectful … regardless of intent.' That’s exactly the correct wording. No way to look inside Donaldson’s heart, but it was inappropriate to call Anderson 'Jackie.' One game is fair, but Donaldson wants his day to contest the ban." - Jon Heyman, New York Post

The Major League Baseball community was a tornado of opinions surrounding Donaldson's decision to call Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie," in reference to Jackie Robinson. The former American League Most Valuable Player claimed to mean no offense, as he cited an interview in which Anderson wanted to be considered the Jackie Robinson of bringing the fun to baseball. However, Anderson took great offense to the first-year New York Yankees slugger as the benches cleared when the incident occurred.

After a brief investigation, Major League Baseball has opted to suspend New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for one game due to the nature of his comments

Jon Heyman followed up the report, stating that New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was also fined an undisclosed amount of money for his role in the incident and expects to appeal the incident.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension and a fine. He has chosen to appeal. Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension and a fine. He has chosen to appeal.

"Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension and a fine. He has chosen to appeal." - Jon Heyman, New York Post

One of the more surprising aspects of this development is that Donaldson is choosing to appeal the decision. In the grand scheme of a 162 game season, a single game and a minor fine almost doesn't seem worth contesting. This would simply mean that Josh Donaldson truly believes he has done nothing wrong, and by appealing, he plans to defend his integrity.

Donaldson is currently in the midst of the worst season of his Major League Baseball career as he is currently posting the lowest OPS and slugging percentage since he was named a regular starter in 2013 with the Oakland Athletics. He was sent to the New York Yankees from the Minnesota Twins as part of a trade that sent third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Twin Cities. Although he isn't the same player who made three straight All-Star teams and the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player, Donaldson hopes to contribute to a New York Yankees team that is all-or-nothing this season.

For more news and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Windy Goodloe