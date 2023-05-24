DJ LeMahieu and his team, the New York Yankees, have a whole new look. After a plague of injuries relegated them to the bottom of the table, the team has gone 8-2 in their past 10 to break out of the basement.

Their turn of fortunes comes after the team eeked out some decisive character wins against divisional rivals. On May 23, as they took on the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx, things were no different.

After the O's hit starter Gerrit Cole around to go up 4-0, the Yankees ate away at the lead to make it 5-4 for the O's in the seventh. With a runner on first and third, DJ LeMahieu attempted a suicide squeeze bunt, which led to Gleyber Torres being called out at home. LeMahieu explained the reasoning for his unsuccessful bunt attempt after the game.

"DJ spoke about his decision to bunt, per @BrendanKuty" - Talkin' Yanks

Although the New York Yankees ultimately went on to win the game on account of an Anthony Volpe's sac-fly in the 10th inning, fans were not too impressed with LeMahieu. Many took to Twitter to reflect on the events of the game.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .260/.320/.406 with five home runs and 19 RBIs on the season. Although he was considered a lock-in at second base in recent years, things have changed, and manager Aaron Boone has been slotting him at third base recently.

While the play was controversial, the suicide squeeze bunt is one of the most difficult plays to pull off in baseball. It involves nearly perfect timing on account of the baserunner and the hitter.

Any&Everything @AnyEverything3 @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I pray for him to start producing again. I Don’t want to bring negative energy he has slumped as of late. I pray he stays healthy and starts producing more for us. Imagine if he brings back prime DJ. 162+ playoffs hopefully he can get right and stay right. He’s a key guy for us @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I pray for him to start producing again. I Don’t want to bring negative energy he has slumped as of late. I pray he stays healthy and starts producing more for us. Imagine if he brings back prime DJ. 162+ playoffs hopefully he can get right and stay right. He’s a key guy for us

Willis Dobison @WDobison @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ DJ bro nah this ain’t it if that’s your mindset then you should not be in the cleanup spot my guy ! @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ DJ bro nah this ain’t it if that’s your mindset then you should not be in the cleanup spot my guy !

While many were quick to demean DJ LeMahieu for the play, a smaller cohort believes that the 34-year-old was not thinking wrecklessly but rather strategically. In fairness to LeMahieu, his reasoning does seem well-thought out.

Josh Stough @the_bro_panda @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Love the confidence in DJ here. It wasn’t the best move but he stuck with the plan @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Love the confidence in DJ here. It wasn’t the best move but he stuck with the plan

Joey V @WhoDatJoeyV @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Kudos for having the balls to double down but…pls don’t do that again big Chief @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ Kudos for having the balls to double down but…pls don’t do that again big Chief

JOEY CROUTONZ @fronklinn @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I don’t have a problem with the move but I have a problem with a professional baseball player turn into a T-ball player when it comes to bunting @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ I don’t have a problem with the move but I have a problem with a professional baseball player turn into a T-ball player when it comes to bunting

With the 6-5 victory, the Yankees have improved their stead. Now with a record of 30-20, they find themselves five games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who were thrashed by a 20-1 margin in their game on May 23.

DJ LeMahieu took a risk that did not pay off

While it is easy to lambast a player after an unsuccessful play, had DJ LeMahieu's bunt attempt worked, he would have been the most celebrated man in New York. Like always, hindsight is 20/20 and Yankees fans should be glad that they were able to bring home the victory against a divisional foe in the Baltimore Orioles.

