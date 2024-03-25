DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Infielder considered ‘long shot’ for Opening Day start, per manager Aaron Boone

DJ LeMahieu, the third baseman of the New York Yankees’, will not be able to play on opening day. The veteran infielder had a foot injury early this spring training, and his availability for the season-opening game is still unknown.

On March 16th a foul ball had injured LeMahieu’s right foot during a spring training game. Although the X-rays came back clean, the impact still left him with a pretty significant bone injury.

“DJ is still not there. He did some more things today but is still pretty sore and dealing with it. He’s probably a little more of a long shot for Opening Day, but we’ll see. As days go off the calendar, it just depends on how he improves every day.” said Aaron Boone according to Bryan Hoch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Although LeMahieu remains optimistic of a possible Opening Day roster spot on March 28th, Boone is less confident. He believes LeMahieu is a long shot to open the season, and the Yankees are taking a cautious approach.

This is a major setback for the Yankees. The infielder has received three All-Star game call-ups and won the Golden Glove Award four times. He brings constant hitting power and good defense to the squad. He was expected to be the starting third baseman this season.

LeMahieu has been working out in the training room to remain fit but is not doing any on-field activities. The Yankees do not want him to risk another injury by returning to the field.

LeMahieu may start the season on the injured list, while Oswald Cabrera may replace his spot in the team. Yankees fans will have to wait and see how LeMahieu progresses in the coming days.

New player to start for the Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, the third baseman of the New York Yankees may miss the opening day due to a foot injury. Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to play in his place.

“Boone said he is comfortable with Oswaldo Cabrera as the Opening Day 3B if LeMahieu isn’t ready,” according to Bryan Hoch on X.

Expand Tweet

Cabrera can play numerous infield positions, including third, and Boone is convinced he can handle the job. With LeMahieu's status uncertain, Cabrera might earn the start on Opening Day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.