DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Yankees face another setback as infielder fails to start rehab assignment after doctor unease following recent MRI results

It appears that the New York Yankees will be without DJ LeMahieu for a bit longer. After originally hoping that the veteran infielder would be sent out on a rehab assignment before the end of the week, this does not appear to be the case.

Expand Tweet

"DJ LeMahieu said after an MRI yesterday, doctors don’t yet feel comfortable with him beginning a rehab assignment. The hope is later this week he can start playing" - @ChrisKirschner

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to MLB insider Chris Kirschner, LeMahieu said that following the results of a recent MRI, team doctors are not fully comfortable enough to recommend him beginning an assignment. Although he may not be far behind, the New York Yankees will continue to operate without the two-time All-Star.

After looking as if he would open the 2024 regular season as the New York Yankees lead-off man, LeMahieu suffered a foot fracture that resulted in an IL stint. There were hopes that he would already be in the lineup, however, it appears that he is still not ready.

Expand Tweet

"DJ LeMahieu will not begin his rehab assignment today in Somerset, as an MRI last night left doctors uncomfortable with allowing him to start it. Aaron Boone mentioned that Tuesday is the new date they are targeting for DJ's rehab assignment to start. (via @BryanHoch)" - @FiresideYankees

That being said it will certainly be sooner rather than later. According to Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says that the team doctors are eyeing this coming Tuesday for LeMahieu's assignment.

This is, of course, dependent on the veteran infielder's health. If he suffers any sort of setback or if he does not progress during the next round of tests, it could be longer than Tuesday's target date.

There have been questions surrounding DJ LeMahieu's role upon his return

Coming into the 2024 regular season, the plan was to likely have LeMahieu leading off and being the team's everyday third baseman. That being said, his replacements in those roles have excelled in his absence, leading to some questions about how Boone will approach the lineup moving forward.

Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera have been leading off and playing third base respectively, and both have been tremendous. Add in the well-documented struggles of first baseman Anthony Rizzo and several questions need to be answered regarding Dj LeMahieu's return to action.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback