DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Yankees IF set to be out of action for weeks after sustaining foot fracture

Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu had a foot injury during spring training, which disappointed New York Yankees fans. Unfortunately, LeMahieu will miss the beginning of the season due to a non-displaced bone fracture in his right foot.

LeMahieu suffered the injury on March 16th when he fouled a ball and hit his foot during a night match. The results of the X-ray in the initial period did not indicate a fracture. Nevertheless, an in-depth examination found the presence of a bone bruise, which was diagnosed as a non-displaced fracture. The swelling had obscured the break until then.

Aaron Boone has not predicted when LeMahieu will be back for the game but informed that he will have to undergo more imaging in two weeks to see how he is healing. Aaron Boone said (via News 18):

“Doesn’t really change much. It’s kind of tolerance as he builds up.”

He also mentioned that LeMahieu has been feeling a lot better in recent days.

"But it shouldn’t stop him from progressing,” said Boone according to News 18.

LeMahieu had a great spring training start. In just 10 games, he had an on-base performance of .276. Last year, he hit 15 home runs in 136 games.

“It’s added concern, which is why we’re not pushing it. It’s not something that he’s going to play through. He’s going to be 100%. And I think the sense is that it should over time be fine, but it’s just that we’re not playing through it.” said Boones earlier about the injury according to News 18.

The Yankees are confident that LeMahieu will return at some point this season. However, his absence to start the year puts additional pressure on the team, especially considering their aspirations to win a World Series title.

Yankees make trade amidst Gerrit Cole injury

The Yankees resolved their pitching problems by acquiring RHP JT Brubaker from the Pirates. The move comes after ace Gerrit Cole suffered an elbow injury.

Brubaker, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is expected to be on the field by midseason. He provides depth to a rotation that already lacks Cole and provides another option besides Luis Gil, who will likely be the fifth starter.

The Yankees gave up a player to be named later for Brubaker and received international signing bonus money in exchange.

