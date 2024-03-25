DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Yankees infielder to start season on IL with bone bruise, per Brian Cashman

Brian Cashman has confirmed that DJ LeMahieu will not be on the Opening Day roster. The infielder has a bone bruise in his right foot that has not healed and he will not be able to play any time soon. The injury occurred when LeMahieu fouled a ball off his foot in Spring Training.

Expand Tweet

DJ LeMahieu was slated to be the starting third baseman in the Bronx. After struggling to lock down that position for the last few seasons, LeMahieu was supposed to be an everyday player there, but he's not going to until he recovers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

X-Rays and tests came back negative, so it would be a surprise to see the slugger on the shelf for an extended period of time, but he will miss at least the first few series of the year, starting with a visit to the Houston Astros.

Injuries continue to mount with DJ LeMahieu IL stint

The injury bug has nailed the Yankees in years past. Giancarlo Stanton has hardly had a healthy season in the Bronx. DJ LeMahieu has been injured part of the past two seasons. Anthony Rizzo missed a ton of time last year. So did Aaron Judge.

Both Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon were on the IL for the majority of the season in 2023. Gerrit Cole is out for the start of 2023, as are a few key relievers. The injuries never seem to end, and they're not in 2024.

LeMahieu, who had foot problems in the past, is not going to be on the Opening Day roster. Instead, he'll be on Injured List. It's another in a long line of defining injuries in this era for the Yankees.

DJ LeMahieu is starting the season on IL

They will turn to Oswaldo Cabrera to start the season at third base, but a once promising outlook has turned sour with veteran stars being unable to avoid frustrating injuries.

They were fourth place last year and are desperate to turn things around, but the injuries they've sustained so far make it hard to envision them getting off to a hot start in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.