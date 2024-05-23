DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Yankees set date for All-Star 3B's return from IL, per insider

New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has been on rehab assignment this week. The latest reports say that he could be back in MLB action as early as Tuesday next week.

The All-Star infielder has missed the Yankees' hot start to the season after suffering a foot injury during spring training earlier in the year.

After their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees travel to San Diego for the weekend before facing the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

DJ LeMahieu was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2009 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2011.

The next year, he was traded to the Colorado Rockies, where he spent seven years, before joining the Yankees in 2019. Well known for his ellite defensive skills, LeMahieu has been their mainstay at third base since then.

Over the last two seasons, the 35-year-old has had multiple foot problems, which saw his impressive 2022 season derailed. He went on to have a strong run last season but once again moved to the IL during spring training due to a foot injury.

With his rehad assignment under way, LeMahieu is expected make a couple of minor league appearances over the weekend. If all goes well, he will join the Yankees and be available for seleciton at Anahiem on Tuesday.

DJ LeMahieu's rehab schedule for the week ahead

In his latest rehab assignment for Triple-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu went 1-3 with an RBI single on the night.

It was an encouraging performance by the infielder, who would be a welcome addition to the high flying New York Yankees lineup.

LeMahieu will play another game for the Renegades on Thursday and join Triple-A side Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the weekend before making his return to MLB action.

