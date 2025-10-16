  • home icon
  • "Do not disturb" - Cole Ragans' wife Tori dons pink bikini during offseason getaway with the Royals star in the Bahamas

"Do not disturb" - Cole Ragans' wife Tori dons pink bikini during offseason getaway with the Royals star in the Bahamas

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 16, 2025 19:15 GMT
Cole Ragans
Cole Ragans' wife Tori dons pink bikini during offseason getaway with the Royals [Image Source: IMAGN]

Cole Ragans' 2025 season ended early as the Kansas City Royals failed to grab a spot in the postseason. The Royals were unable to replicate the success in the previous season when they reached the American League Division Series, losing to the New York Yankees.

With the offseason ending early, Ragans and his wife went on a vacation in the Bahamas. On Thursday, Ragan's wife, Tori, posted an Instagram story showing herself standing on a lawn with a beach and a body of water in the background. She wore a pink two-piece bikini.

"DND [Do not disturb]," she captioned the post.
Cole Ragans' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/tori.ragans]

On Wednesday, Tori had shared two Instagram stories from the vacation. The first one was an aerial view of Rose Island in the Bahamas.

"Long overdue vacation JUST the two of us," she captioned the post.
Cole Ragans' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/tori.ragans]

Rose Island is a private, uninhabited island located just east of Paradise Island and Nassau. It's known for its white-sand beaches and clear turquoise waters, which are popular for snorkeling and swimming.

The second Instagram story was a short clip of the couple from the beach. While Ragans lay under the shade of the beach umbrella, his wife appeared to soak up the sun. Only her legs were visible in the clip.

"There's two types of people, -in the sun, -in the shade," she captioned the post.
Cole Ragans' wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/tori.ragans]

Cole Ragans' wife Tori was at the FSU game

On Saturday, Cole Ragans and his wife, Tori, were at the Doak S. Campbell Stadium to watch the Florida State Seminoles take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. FSU lost the game 34-31.

Ragans and his wife attended college at FSU. Despite the loss, she enjoyed the experience, reconnecting with friends. Tori shared several photos from the day on her Instagram post.

"FSU may have lost (again), but nothing beats being back in tally, on game day, tailgating with all your favorite people 🤍," she captioned the post.

In the cover image of the post, Tori posed with her friends - Brittany Delaney, Madelyn Sands, Peyton Lemen, Linsey Dorsch, and Brooke Koster. Ragans and his wife posed together in a couple of pictures. A video of Tori and her friends playing football was also on the post.

Edited by Safeer M S
