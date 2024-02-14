"Do not go gentle into that good night" - 40 year old Reds icon Joey Votto offers mysterious hint about whether or not he'll be back in action in 2024

After seventeen years in baseball and numerous distinctions, Joey Votto has enough baseball memories to last a lifetime. However, according to recent indications by the veteran, there could still be some blank pages in his story.

At the end of last season, the 40-year old Canadian was given a standing ovation during the Reds' last home game of the season. A member of the team since 2007, fans realized that with his contract expiring, there was a very big chance that this would be their last time seeing the legendary first baseman in action.

In November, the Cincinnati Reds declined Votto's $20 million option for the 2024 season, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. Although many simply assumed that Joey Votto would opt to retire, things are far from clear regarding his future.

In a recent Instagram post, the six-time All-Star piqued the interest of his followers with a rather nebulous message. Writing the words, ""Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light", Votto gave fans hope that there might yet be a chance that Votto comes back in 2024.

Born in Etobicoke, Ontario, Votto grew up watching the Toronto Blue Jays. After being drafted by the Reds in 2002, Votto made his debut in 2008. In 2008, his first full season in the big leagues, Votto hit .297/.368/.506 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs, narrowly losing out on the NL Rookie of the Year Award to Geovany Soto of the Chicago Cubs. In 2010, Votto hit 37 home runs and 113 RBIs, winning the NL MVP Award.

Joey Votto would be revered wherever he choses to go

Known for his intensity, Votto's commitment to the game, and high degree of skill has made him overwhelmingly popular with fans around the league. Although the aged star has said that he will retire if he no longer feels "at his best", his recent post now has many wondering what his plan is.

In recent years, fans have seen players like Andrew McCutchen and Albert Pujols return for one final season with their legacy team before retirement. As Joey Votto's only team has closed the door, that option does not exist in the same way. Regardless, there are many teams who would likely entertain signing the Future Hall of Famer.

