"Do you think you're husband material? Or honestly, do you just like the chase?" - Chris Wallace puts Alex Rodriguez on the spot in his new celebrity talk show

Apart from his on-field home runs, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has always been in the limelight for hitting home runs with the ladies. Once again, his relationship is at the center of discussion, and this time, it is on Chris Wallace's new HBO Max show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace.

As per the New York Post, Chris Wallace questioned Alex Rodriguez about his romantic life on his new show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace.

Chris asked Alex:

“I worked a lot on this question. Do you think you’re husband material or honestly, that you just like the chase?”

To which Alex tried to be humorous and responded by saying:

“First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not ever going to be a presidential candidate ‘cause you would hammer me.”

"Chris Wallace grills A-Rod over dating habits: 'Are you husband material or do you just like the chase?'" - @New York Post

The episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" starring A-Rod will be broadcast this Friday on the stand-alone streaming platform HBO Max. The show will also premiere on CNN on Sunday at 7 p.m. E.T.

Alex Rodriguez is currently enjoying his single status

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since Alex Rodriguez's divorce from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Alex has dated gorgeous and talented women who are successful in their own right.

"Cameron, Kate, Madonna, and now JLo! Alex Rodriguez's dating history." - @People

His latest long-term and committed relationship was with pop icon Jennifer Lopez. After meeting each other in 2017, they emerged as a strong couple and went on to get engaged after two years.

However, things quickly fell apart, leading to separation in April 2021.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex confirm breakup: We're better as 'friends'" - @New York Post

Within a year of his breakup with J.Lo, Alex was seen with Kathryne Padgett, a fitness influencer from Texas, at an NFL game in January 2022. A-Rod and Padgett also went on a European vacation-retreat in June to unwind.

However, in the first half of the month, the pair called it quits.

It means Alex is once again a free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far