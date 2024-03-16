"Do you think it’s fair to your teammates" - Anthony Rizzo playfully grills Aaron Judge after Yankees star's recent spring training absence

For the past week, questions surrounding Aaron Judge's health have been top of mind for Yankees fans. After the captain sat out several games on account of an abdominal issue, fans began to think that the issue might indeed be considerably worse than the team is letting on.

Still shaken by last season, when Judge was sidelined for two months on account of a ligament tear that was initially presented as a strain. To get more information and assuage some fan concerns, one of Judge's teammates decided to pose as a member of the ravenous press.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anthony Rizzo Poses as Yankees Reporter, Jokingly Ribs Aaron Judge for Spring Training Injury" - Sports Illustrated

According to analyst Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo entered journalist mode to press Judge on his condition. Apparently done in a tongue-and-cheek manner Rizzo pressed Aaron Judgem questioning why the outfielder has been sitting out so many games of late:

"Aaron, do you think it’s fair to your Grapefruit League teammates that you’re not out there with us?” - Anthony Rizzo

In his typical good natured fashion, Judge retorted by praising his teammates, replying, “You know, those guys have been working hard all year." The single-season home run record holder continued the act, stating, “You know, those guys have been working hard all year."

For the Yankees, disaster struck last week when it was announced that shoulder issues would relegate pitching ace Gerrit Cole to the IL for a month or two. One of the bright spots for the Yankees in an otherwise-tumultuous 2023, Cole's record of 15-4 and a 2.63 ERA last year was enough for him to win the first Cy Young of his career.

Jokes aside, Aaron Judge's health is of the utmost importance for Yankees' success

Despite the presence of other bats in the lineup like Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge is the offensive centerpiece of his team, and was always going to be. Recently, the 31-year old slugger claimed of the possibility of him being ready for the Yankees' opening day matchup against the Houston Astros:

"The main goal is to be game-ready for Opening Day [in Houston on March 28]. I’m just gonna work towards that"

The mere fact that Aaron Judge has opening day on the table should be of considerable relief to Yankees fans. If the team wants to avoid another finish like last year, then Judge's health needs to be beyond doubt.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.