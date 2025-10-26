  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Dodgers' doing their 2024 Yankees impression" - Fans roast LA star after shocking missed catch in World Series Game 2

"Dodgers' doing their 2024 Yankees impression" - Fans roast LA star after shocking missed catch in World Series Game 2

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:11 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Fans roast LA star after shocking missed catch in World Series Game 2 - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed 1-0 in the series after a frustrating 11-4 loss in World Series Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

While the defending champions looked sluggish at the plate in the series opener, All-Star infielder Freddie Freeman made a shocking defensive misjudgment in Game 2 on Saturday.

At the bottom of the second inning, Ernie Clement's fly ball didn't have any distance on it with three Dodgers players converging on it. While it seemed like a routine grab for Freeman, the first baseman overran it and missed the catch, allowing Clement a base hit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans reacted to Freeman's glaring drop on social media.

"Dodgers doing their best 2024 Yankees impression rn."
Ad
"Yankees fans are free of the Judge drop."
Ad
"Playing the world series like its game 1 of the season against the Rockies."
Ad
"Don't tell me he's betting against the Dodgers too!🙄"
Ad
"Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Literally. Love you Freeman but if you could do that a few more times please!"
Ad

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead to start the game after Will Smith's RBI single in the first inning of the game. The Blue Jays tied the game in the third inning after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly.

Dodgers go after Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman for Game 2 lead

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman were in a pitcher's duel with neither hurler backing away. However, the Dodgers got to Gausman in the seventh inning as Smith struck a solo home run for a 2-1 lead before Max Muncy smashed his first home run of the World Series to make it 3-1.

Gausman was taken off the mound by Blue Jays manager John Schneider after the ace pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications