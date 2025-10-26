"Dodgers' doing their 2024 Yankees impression" - Fans roast LA star after shocking missed catch in World Series Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed 1-0 in the series after a frustrating 11-4 loss in World Series Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.While the defending champions looked sluggish at the plate in the series opener, All-Star infielder Freddie Freeman made a shocking defensive misjudgment in Game 2 on Saturday.At the bottom of the second inning, Ernie Clement's fly ball didn't have any distance on it with three Dodgers players converging on it. While it seemed like a routine grab for Freeman, the first baseman overran it and missed the catch, allowing Clement a base hit.Fans reacted to Freeman's glaring drop on social media.&quot;Dodgers doing their best 2024 Yankees impression rn.&quot;MatsuiHOF @nastynestor4lfLINKDodgers doing their best 2024 yankees impression rn&quot;Yankees fans are free of the Judge drop.&quot;Mitch. @MM22YTLINKYankees fans are free of the Judge drop&quot;Playing the world series like its game 1 of the season against the Rockies.&quot;Jorge Diaz @jorgediaz123LINKPlaying the world series like its game 1 of the season against the Rockies&quot;Don't tell me he's betting against the Dodgers too!🙄&quot;Elmer @ElmerQuintLINKDon't tell me he's betting against the Dodgers too!🙄&quot;Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Literally. Love you Freeman but if you could do that a few more times please!&quot;Skywalker @LukePerry_99LINKCouldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. Literally. Love you Freeman but if you could do that a few more times please!The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead to start the game after Will Smith's RBI single in the first inning of the game. The Blue Jays tied the game in the third inning after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly.Dodgers go after Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman for Game 2 leadDodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman were in a pitcher's duel with neither hurler backing away. However, the Dodgers got to Gausman in the seventh inning as Smith struck a solo home run for a 2-1 lead before Max Muncy smashed his first home run of the World Series to make it 3-1.Gausman was taken off the mound by Blue Jays manager John Schneider after the ace pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts.