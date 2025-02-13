Dodgers 2B Tommy Edman's wife Kristen drops 5-word reaction to son Eli enjoying rain in fleece-lined hooded jacket

Tommy Edman was one of the surprising heroes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. Edman and his wife Kristen have one son together. On Wednesday, Kristen shared a short clip of their son Eli spending time with his mom.

"Rainy day at the library 📚☂️🚒," Kristen captioned the Instagram story.

Tommy and Kristen Edman's son Eli (IG/kristenedman)

Eli was enjoying a day at the library wearing a fleece-lined hooded jacket.

Edman and his wife Kristen's son was born in 2023.

Edman made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2019 but was traded after St. Louis fell out of the race a season ago.

Edman was named Most Valuable Player of the 2024 National League Championship Series.

Tommy Edman and wife Kristen enjoy anniversary weekend getaway

Tommy Edman had a successful run with the Los Angeles Dodgers and ended up with a World Series championship. Edman and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary shortly after winning the World Series.

Kristen shared some photos and clips from the anniversary trip in November on Instagram and also provided some appreciation in her caption.

"The perfect getaway thanks to @rosewoodmiramarbeach. Thank you for making this weekend extra special for @tommyedman and I."

Edman and Kristen enjoyed some romantic moments together. Things have been busy for Edman and Kristen since the arrival of their son, but it's also been filled with great memories.

Edman is already back with the Los Angeles Dodgers as he looks to guide them to another title.

