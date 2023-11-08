Many thought that Clayton Kershaw's terrible outing in the 2023 NLDS would be his last game at Dodger Stadium. However, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers front office, they are hoping for the three-time Cy Young winner to return in 2024.

In a tweet shared by Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris, Andrew Friedman wants Kershaw to remain with the Dodgers in 2024. However, he also mentioned that it would be up to him and his family to decide what's best for them.

"[We're] giving them the time & space to make the best decision for their family. But selfishly, we hope it’s for him to continue & finish his career in Dodger blue"

Clayton Kershaw to return in 2024?

The former NL MVP underwent surgery on his left shoulder, specifically to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule. Kershaw announced on Friday that the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The longtime Dodgers' star took to Instagram to update about his surgery and his bid to return in the summer.

This is the first time that Kershaw has undergone surgery on his throwing arm. He received a PRP shot after suffering a left elbow injury at the last start of 2021 regular season.

With him ready to feature on the mound at some point in 2024, it remains to be seen whether it be with the Dodgers or the newly minted World Series Champions, the Texas Rangers.

Clayton Kershaw's 2023 season

Despite the injury, Clayton Kershaw finished the season as the Dodgers' best pitcher, going 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA. With an outstanding first half, he earned his 10th All-Star selection. Kershaw topped all Dodger pitchers this season with 24 starts and 131 2/3 innings pitched.

However, the postseason game didn't turn out well for either Kershaw or the Dodgers. He started Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks and ended up exiting the mound after retiring just one hitter. He allowed six runs off six starts in the worst start of his Hall of Fame career.