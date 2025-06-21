Dodgers announce major $1M initiative to help immigrant families in partnership with City of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major announcement on Friday as the reigning World Series winners stepped up in support of the immigrant communities.

The NL West team had remained silent amid the ongoing conflict in Southern California with immigrants protesting against the federal raids.

In a social media post, the Dodgers announced a $1 million assistance to the immigrant families affected by the raids.

"In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days," the post read.

The franchise will also assist the immigrant families in association with the California Community Foundation, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and other organizations.

The announcement was made before the team's game against the Washington Nationals on Friday. Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez had critcized the raids last week and he was one of the very few people frommthe organization to speak on the subject.

Dodgers manager reflects on team's initiative for immigrant families

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the initiative announced by the franchise before the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

" I think it’s great,” Dave Roberts said on Friday. “I’m sure the money is going to be allocated in the right way. I’m happy to hear that the Dodgers have done that, and it’s certainly the right thing to do.”

Before the team's series finale against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, federal agents arrived at Dodger Stadium. However, they were turned away from entering the parking lot by the security.

"What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said.

Despite the ongoing controversy in LA, the Dodgers have not been distracted from their goal of defending their title as they beat the Padres 3-1 in a tense four-game series this week.

