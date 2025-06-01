Dodgers announce major update on Tyler Glasnow

LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow won't return to the mound anytime soon as the NL West team placed him on the 60-day injured list on Saturday. This season, he has gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have claimed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers. Robinson was previously DFA'd by the LA Angels. Robinson batted .272 with one home run and 18 RBIs with Triple-A Salt Lake City. He made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds, where he played 25 games.

On defense as a catcher, he has a .992 fielding percentage and has caught 12 runners out of 48 times while stealing.

After making five starts this season, Glasnow found himself on the injured list on April 28 due to right elbow inflammation. That means Glasnow will be eligible to return in late June.

Last year, Glasnow couldn't make it to the end of the season because of right elbow tendinitis.

Dodgers skipper provides positive update on Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow is fresh off pitching a bullpen session last week. According to the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett, Glasnow threw on the mound for the first time since his April 27 start when he went down after pitching one inning due to shoulder soreness.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared more positive insights on Glasnow's recovery, especially about his bullpen session, which lasted less than 20 pitches.

“He said he felt great afterwards,” Roberts said. “Don’t know what that means with velocity. But I do know he was getting after it pretty good.”

The Dodgers are hit badly with injuries to their starting rotation this season. 14 pitchers are on the injured list. Glasnow, who earned All-Star selection in his debut season with LA last year, would be a big boost for the rotation when he returns.

Glasnow missed out on pitching in the postseason, where the Dodgers claimed the Fall Classic title against the New York Yankees.

"It’s extremely frustrating,” Glasnow said last September. “I wanted to come here to win a World Series and pitch in the postseason.”

Along with Glasnow, the Dodgers also await Blake Snell's return to the mound.

